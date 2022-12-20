The driver crossed all lanes of traffic to the south and collided with a snowbank at the entrance of the Beechwood Grill Restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Zeeland suffered critical injuries after a crash Monday night in Holland Township.

Deputies say the teen was driving westbound on Douglas Avenue just east of Aniline Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver crossed all lanes of traffic to the south and collided with a snowbank at the entrance of the Beechwood Grill, the sheriff's office said.

We're told the car then went airborne, rolling over and colliding with the restaurant before coming to a rest on its passenger side.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and had to be extricated by Holland Township fire and rescue, according to sheriff's deputies.

He was treated on scene and airlifted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

No one else was in the car, according to the sheriff's office, which continues to investigate the crash and what led up to it.

The sheriff says the impact only caused minor damage to the restaurant.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.