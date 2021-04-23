John Ball Zoo dreams of bringing major aquarium to West Michigan

The new attraction would continue the push for Grand Rapids as a tourist destination.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It started back in 2017. John Ball Zoo wanted to build a larger aquarium at the zoo.

"But not a full size aquarium," says CEO Peter D'Arienzo. "One on site to house new stingrays."

The study proved they were capable of much more. D'Arienzo's plan for a new building turned into a dream of a major aquarium.

"And when I say major, I'm thinking of something that would compete directly with the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Shedd Aquarium, aquariums of that size," he says.

"It's not just about the aquarium," explains D'Arienzo. "We have an amazing restaurant scene, an amazing music scene, an amazing connection to the outdoors."

The zoo alone generates $40 million of direct economic impact for Kent County. An aquarium could significantly add to that total.

"We're actually projecting this aquarium, and we won't know for sure until the feasibility study is done, to be over $100 million," says D'Arienzo. "That's direct economic impact."

Several locations for the proposed aquarium have been considered already, but one place the zoo is most intrigued by is at Millennium Park.

"We have this gem right in our backyard and the ability to really protect that space," explains D'Arienzo. "Keep it untouched as a green area, as a destination for people to connect with the outdoors."

A location in downtown Grand Rapids is also under consideration, but D'Arienzo says limited space for both the aquarium and enough parking is a concern.

If the dream is to become reality, it will still be several years down the road. The zoo is already in talks with Kent County leaders and the next steps are in place.

"The best thing that could happen over the next 18 to 24 months is understanding the cost structure, the partners and the location," says D'Arienzo.

