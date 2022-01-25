Judge won't dismiss charges before Whitmer kidnap plot trial

The men accused of trying to kidnap Gov. Whitmer claim they were illegally influenced by rogue agents and informants. A judge has rejected these claims.

DETROIT — A judge has rejected claims of entrapment and declined to dismiss charges in an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Judge Robert Jonker says it will be up to the jury in March to consider key issues of credibility.

Five men are accused of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, in 2020, because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions. Some are also facing weapons charges.

The men claim they were illegally influenced by rogue agents and informants.

A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. Prosecutors say he will be a star witness at trial in federal court.

