Judge won't dismiss charges before Whitmer kidnap plot trial

The men accused of trying to kidnap Gov. Whitmer claim they were illegally influenced by rogue agents and informants. A judge has rejected these claims.
Credit: AP
FILE - This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom left, Daniel Harris, Barry Croft, and Ty Garbin.  Defense attorneys have sought to dismiss the indictment against five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because of what they describe as “egregious overreaching” by federal agents and informants. The Detroit News reports that defense attorneys filed a 20-page motion on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)

DETROIT — A judge has rejected claims of entrapment and declined to dismiss charges in an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. 

Judge Robert Jonker says it will be up to the jury in March to consider key issues of credibility. 

Five men are accused of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, in 2020, because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions. Some are also facing weapons charges. 

The men claim they were illegally influenced by rogue agents and informants.

A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. Prosecutors say he will be a star witness at trial in federal court.

