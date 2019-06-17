GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Jury selection has started in the trial against Adam Nolin, who led police on a chase at the S-curve of US-131.

Police say Nolin allegedly used a pistol to kill his girlfriend, Tia Mae Randall, in September.

He then led police on a chase and eventually crashed his car into the S-curve on US-131, shooting at police before he was struck by a GRPD cruiser.

Nolin faces multiple charges, including open murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday.

