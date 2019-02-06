MUSKEGON, Mich. — "Justice for Jamie," that was the message and the mantra at a vigil for Jamie Thomas-Flowers, a 50-year-old woman who was murdered in her Muskegon Heights home on May 19.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas said Thomas-Flowers was shot and killed because of a domestic dispute. Her husband, Vashon Flowers, was quickly arrested and charged with open murder for her death.

A crowd gathered in front of the Muskegon County Courthouse on Terrace Street Saturday evening to remember Jamie and to demand justice for her death. The vigil was preceded by her funeral.

"It shocked us to our core," said Daphanie Thomas about her sister's death. "We stand here in our sorrow and in our grief for our sister that was brutally taken from us way, way too early."

A vigil was held for Jamie Thomas-Flowers Saturday evening June 1, 2019 outside the Muskegon County Court building on Terrace Street.

At the vigil, people who gathered spoke about Jamie.

"My mom was a great woman and she supported me to the fullest," said London Thomas, Jamie's son. "She wanted the best for me."

Daphanie Thomas said she remembers her sister's "cute, little smile."

A few other family members also talked about Jamie.

"Jamie just been the best sister I ever had," one man said. "We are going to let her rest in peace and hope justice will be served."

Another woman said she came from Virgina to attend the funeral and the vigil.

"I am going to miss her so much, so much," she said tearfully.

London's father, Mark Davis said he would have never imagine that Jamie's life would have ended so abruptly. "I stand here with my son, and his auntie, and his grandparents and the rest of all of his family members here just to seek justice for Jamie and peace," he said.

The call for justice was the underlying message for those at the vigil. At times, the group chanted "Justice for Jamie! What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now."

Daphanie Thomas said the night was about more than just remembering her sister. She also wants to honor Jamie's life by pursing justice. Thomas said she wants Vashon Flowers to get the maximum possible sentence.

Flowers is charged as a four-time habitual offender. He has previous convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, resisting police and domestic violence.

Police said the couple got into an argument about cigarettes early in the morning, and Vashon Flowers left their house with some of his belongings. But police believe he returned hours later, kicked the door in and shot his wife four times.

"People are dying every day from unnecessary gun violence," said Daphanie Thomas. "In addition to that domestic violence. We have to raise the awareness for domestic violence because it is becoming more the norm."

Thomas said she is going to try and put forth a bill in her sister's name to try and curb gun violence.

"We may not be able to stop guns from being on the streets because of our Constitutional rights, but there is something that we can do," she said.

"She needs justice," said London Thomas.

Following Jamie's death, Muskegon Height Police Chief Joseph Thomas said his department is working to prevent domestic violence cases like hers.

At the beginning of May, the Muskegon Heights Police Department received a $10,000 grant from the Muskegon County Foundation to "take a non-traditional approach to gun violence and domestic violence," Thomas said.

The grant will be used to work alongside Michigan State Police to address gun and domestic violence.

The city also launched a Guns for Groceries event. They will be giving $100 Meijer gift cards to anyone who brings a firearm in, no questions asked.

The event will be on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rowan Park.

Jamie's family has a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

