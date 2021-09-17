Kent County police conducting death investigation in Cannon Twp.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE 9/17/2021: Police have identified the woman killed in Cannon Township Thursday evening as Ciara Paul, 25, of Rockford. She was located in her home on Cannon Place Drive NE around 7:30 p.m. with apparent stab wounds.

Police say Paul's children, a 2-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl, were found injured and transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for treatment.

Jacob Alec Ryan, 29, was arrested in Toledo, Ohio Thursday night as a suspect in the incident. He is being held at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and charged with homicide and assault with intention to murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Drive NE in Cannon Township.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

