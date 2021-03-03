Local business owners react to new health orders

Whitmer announced relaxed COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Concert promoter Scott Hammontree is happy with the surprise.

"I don't think a lot of us saw this coming today to be honest with you....maybe we are going to see concerts in the summer outside and this feels like we probably will," says Hammontree.

Hammontree runs The Intersection in Grand Rapids, and the new health order means he can open his venue to half capacity.

"For the Intersection, we can open to 50% and now have about 300 people," says Hammontree.

But there still are challenges like a lack of touring acts for entertainment venues.

"These artists and these agents need to feel comfortable that their acts can travel from state to state to state but with what happened in Michigan today...that only gets us closer," says Hammontree.

Restaurants are now able to increase their capacity from 25 to 50%, which many believe will lead to more workers being hired.

Chris Perkey, who runs a restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids, says the change in curfew from 10 to 11 p.m. is also huge.

"Now if people come in at 9, they can stay until 11 and that's a big lift....that's a big move," says Perkey.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.