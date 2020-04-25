BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Dante Villarreal has been waiting for weeks to visit Everett's Gardens in Byron Center.

"I'm looking at planting some shrubs and evergreens," says Villareal.

Everett's Owner Brent Diemer heard about the Governor's order that some businesses like garden centers and nurseries can re-open a little after 11 a.m. on Friday and quickly sprung into action to contact the employees who had been laid off.

"It was hard laying off everybody but it's good to call them all back again to work and we're pretty excited to get the garden center open again and get people back in," says Diemer.

But even though they are open for business there are many precautions in place.

"We've got masks and we're keeping a safe distance, anytime we're within 8 or 10 feet we're wearing a mask talking to customers that are coming in," says Diemer.

RELATED: Landscapers, lawn services back to business under Whitmer's new order

And they are keeping a close eye on their garden studio.

"We're monitoring making sure we don't have too many people in one space, our garden studio is a little bit small so when we check people out with their purchases we have them come out," says Diemer.

Customers we talked with say they don't mind the extra safety measures.

"I think our businesses do have the precautionary measures in place to protect me and keep me safe as well as their employees," says Villareal.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.