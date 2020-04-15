GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A Grand Rapids-based company is helping out in the pandemic in a unique way. Not with materials. But with software.

Smarter Service is providing, for free to schools for 30 days, its Smarter Measure program. Colleges have been using it for a while to gauge a student's readiness to adapt to online learning. They're also making available their Smarter Proctoring program at a discount. They bill it as a secure, automated way to help ensure academic integrity while testing remotely.

These are all programs and practices the company CEO says will only become more common at colleges moving forward.

SmarterServices CEO Jason Fill says,"We're going to see institutions create more online components for contingency planning. I think this has opened their eyes and they're going to start making sure every class has an online component. Because if it's not this, it could be something else."

If you want to know more about what they're offering, go to their website.

