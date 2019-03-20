ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One person is dead after a two vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Algoma Township.

The crash happened on Algoma Avenue between 13 Mile Road and Rector Street NE in Algoma Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s was called to the area around 2:40 p.m.

Deputies said the 35-year-old woman driver of a Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two young children were in car seats in the back seat, and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other vehicle involved was a Ford pickup truck that was driven by a 35-year-old man from Cedar Springs. He was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this point. The identity of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.





