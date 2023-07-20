Sable Homes 100-condo community celebrates first units completed with ribbon cutting

The first two units of a 100-condo neighborhood in the Wayland area are completed.

WAYLAND, Mich. — The first two units of a 100-condo neighborhood are completed and will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

Sable Homes, a Rockford-based company, is constructing the condos as an addition to the Harvest Meadows neighborhood in Leighton Township.

The first of the new condos are located at 1073 Sunnyside Dr. in Wayland and the entire neighborhood is expected to be completed in 2026.

Each of the condos are 2,242-square-feet and feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a ground-level patio. The condos also include a one or two-stall garage. The units will start selling at $285,000.

“An important aspect of our mission at Sable Homes is to build quality housing for West Michigan families without pushing a hefty price tag,” said Sable Homes President John Bitely. “We take pride in watching families enjoy the homes we’ve built for them as they grow and live their lives year after year. The condo units at Harvest Meadows gives potential new homeowners the opportunity to live comfortably and enjoy the conveniences of modern amenities, all while not being strapped to a high mortgage.”

After the ribbon cutting ceremony there will be an open house with lunch, refreshments, raffles, lawn games and tours of the finished units.

You can learn more about Sable Homes here.

