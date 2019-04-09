BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find Jah'lell Stephenson, 15, who was last seen at her home in southeastern Barry County on Sept. 1.

Characteristics of Jah'lell

5-foot-4

220 lbs

Short black hair

Brown eyes

Black glasses

The sheriff's office says she has friends in the Bellevue area. They are asking anyone with information to contact them or the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

