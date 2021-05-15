21-year-old Holland man in critical condition after car crash

Police say the man pulled into the path of a 2012 Ford Escape that was driving southbound on 120th Avenue.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A 21-year-old Holland man was airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth Saturday afternoon in critical condition after a car crash in Holland Township.

Police say the man was driving a 2003 Volkswagen westbound on Greenly Street and stopped at the stop sign on 120th Avenue. The man then pulled into the path of a 2012 Ford Escape that was driving southbound on 120th Avenue.

The Volkswagen driver was transported to Zeeland Hospital, where he was then airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth. The driver of the Ford Escape, a 39-year-old Holland man, was uninjured in the crash.

Police say drivers traveling southbound on 120th Avenue have the right of way.

The intersection remains closed and the investigation is ongoing.

