2 injured in 3-car crash after man hits deer

Deputies say a vehicle hit the wrecked car, causing it to hit a third vehicle.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 30th Avenue near Jackson Road Friday night in response to a 3-car crash involving a deer.

At around 10 p.m., a 27-year-old man hit a deer while driving northbound on 30th Avenue and his car became disabled as a result. A 21-year-old woman saw the crash and began to slow down. A third car driven by a 62-year-old man was going southbound when he hit the disabled car which then hit the woman's car that was approaching.

All three vehicles were disabled. The 62-year-old man and his wife were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

