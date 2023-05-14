7 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Kentwood

Five of the victims were children under 11 years old.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Seven people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, says the Kentwood Police Department.

Five of the victims were children under 11 years old.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the 3600 block of 29th Street SE, investigators say.

Police say Kentwood Fire Department, LIFE Ambulance and Rockford Ambulance provided emergency medical treatment to the victims.

The seven people that are hospitalized were in one car, and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

