73-year-old man dead after crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Sunday morning Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a crash in the 1100 block of N. Church St.

The crash involved one vehicle, upon arriving officers found a 73-year-old male unresponsive and experiencing a medical emergency.

Officers and EMS personnel performed live-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The man's identity is not being released at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident, information can also be provided anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the “P3Tips” app, or online at KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

