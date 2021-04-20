Activists celebrate Chauvin verdict, march in Grand Rapids

"It is up to us to keep going. It's fantastic the system finally acknowledged that. But there's a lot of families who haven't had that acknowledgement yet."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly a year after George Floyd's death, former police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty for the death of George Floyd.

In Grand Rapids, activist group Justice for Black Lives (JFBL) awaited the verdict announcement Tuesday on Breonna Taylor Way.

"It's a good thing we have justice for George Floyd but we still have to get justice for so many others," said JFBL president Aly Bates.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson addressed the verdict Tuesday and had similar messages.

"For George Floyd and his family, justice. For the rest of us, a reminder to continue pushing for justice in every corner of our society," Gov. Whitmer said. "Together, we will continue tackling the deep-rooted, structural racism and inequity present in our institutions and faced by Black Americans every day. Our work is just getting started."

"Our work to dismantle systemic racism, in policing and all its forms, must continue," said Michigan Secretary of State Benson. "We must eliminate the barriers that have prevented or made it more difficult for Black Michiganders, as well as marginalized people of all races, to live, work, drive and vote in our state."

Activist Danny Santiago spoke at the JBL gathering, emphasizing that the work is not over yet.

"It is up to us to keep going. It's fantastic the system finally acknowledged that. But there's a lot of families who haven't had that acknowledgement yet. It's up to us to get that," said Santiago.

Executive director of Progress Michigan Lonnie Scott reflected with this message:

"This verdict cannot bring back George Floyd, nor can it repair the damage systemic racism has done to communities across the country," Scott said. "We cannot let this be a stopping point in the fight for racial justice. Black and brown people deserve a future free from the fear and pain caused by unchecked police brutality."

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.