WE SING FOR UKRAINE | Grand Rapids family performs to help war-torn country

The Biggs Family Trio is part of a worldwide series of virtual performances designed to raise money for Ukrainian orphanages.

Example video title will go here for this video

CASCADE, Mich. — Like many of us, the Biggs family has been distraught over the past few months seeing the horrors of war unfolding in Ukraine.

"Watching the news, night after night, seeing the bombings, seeing the families running and the children's faces, we felt so helpless. We wanted to do something. I'm sure that there are so many people out there who are thinking what can we do?," said Sally Biggs.

Music has always had the power to heal for the Biggs family. Phil is a guitar and mandolin player. His son C.J. plays bass guitar and was once the first chair cellist at Forest Hills Central High School. His wife Sally is a trained vocalist.

"Music is one of those special things that can really transcend cultures, language barriers, and bring people together because it's a way to express just deep, profound human emotion," C.J. said.

The Biggs family recently received an opportunity to use their music talents to help the people of Ukraine. They were asked to come up with an arrangement of a song called "We Sing For Ukraine" by Ira Antelis and perform it virtually.

Many other artists from across the world are part of the effort, including Broadway legend Ben Vereen and the cast of Hamilton. The Biggs were intimidated by that notable company until they got to work.

"All the rest of them in L.A. and New York, and Nashville, and Chicago, are all kind of theatrical, sort of, you know, big stage, voice it out with 20 people. And they asked us to kind of strip it down into an acoustic version," Phil said.

"Sally comes up in 30 minutes with a vocal arrangement, we're kind of thinking, hey, it gave us a little confidence. Maybe we can do this," Phil said.

Still, the Biggs family members think of themselves as the "Average Joes" of this effort, which is raising money to help the Ukrainian people.

"The proceeds going to AbundanceInternational.org are helping orphanages to support the children that are getting just tragically displaced and harmed by what's going on. So basic supplies, medicine, physical therapy, equipment, and construction on necessities to help rehabilitate the orphanages themselves," C.J. said.

If you'd like to watch and hear the family's song, visit the campaign's website.

"We don't know how much money this is going to raise, but at least we're doing what we can. We're playing a part to try to make a difference," Sally said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.