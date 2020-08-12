AG Nessel calls lawsuit against Michigan, other states a ‘publicity stunt’

Nessel responded to the lawsuit, saying it is “a publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading.”

LANSING, Mich — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has fired back at a recent lawsuit against Michigan and other swing states, calling the filling "a publicity stunt."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania on Tuesday, alleging they violated the Constitution based on multiple already-dismissed complaints.

The lawsuit states that officials exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state laws, and that they enacted last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the election.

“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together,” Paxton said. “Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution.”

“The erosion of confidence in our democratic system isn’t attributable to the good people of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia or Pennsylvania but rather to partisan officials, like Mr. Paxton, who place loyalty to a person over loyalty to their country,” Nessel said. “The Michigan issues raised in this complaint have already been thoroughly litigated and roundly rejected in both state and federal courts – by judges appointed from both political parties. Mr. Paxton’s actions are beneath the dignity of the office of Attorney General and the people of the great state of Texas."

