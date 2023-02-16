AG Nessel: Ottawa Co. Commission did not violate standards, criticizes lack of transparency

Nessel's office said her office would review if the Open Meetings Act was violated when Ottawa Co. commission members ousted leaders.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released her findings following an extensive review of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.

The extensive review was announced by Nessel's office Jan. 4, to determine whether actions its members took to oust members of its leadership violated the Open Meetings Act (OMA).

In addition to her briefing Thursday, Nessel also issued a letter to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners detailing the department’s findings.

In the letter, Nessel criticizes the behavior of certain board members for their lack of transparency and good governance, and for violating the trust placed in them as elected officials by their constituents.

“Incoming board members clearly held secret meetings, outside of public view, prior to taking office in an effort to execute their will without interference,” Nessel said. “While this behavior does not violate the current standards set forth in the Open Meetings Act, it is the antithesis of transparency and good governance.”

The department has not yet determined if the board's actions violated the OMA, but has proposed amendments to the OMA that would:

Require a public body to include an agenda for a public meeting at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting and limit the ability of the public body to modify that agenda during the meeting, except in exigent circumstances; and

Define the term “public official” to include a person who has been elected to public office, but has not yet taken his or her oath of office or otherwise began his or her term.

“I will also be evaluating whether other laws governing local units of government should be amended to require additional transparency, ethical conduct, fidelity to a government’s own rules and policies, and accountability to their citizens,” Nessel added.

The review by Nessel's office came in response to a series of votes held by the Board during a Jan. 3 meeting that was not included in its public agenda prior to that meeting. These votes included major changes to the county's top leadership, ousting its county administrator, corporate counsel and its top health officer.

During this meeting, former Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs was voted in as Ottawa County's new administrator.

County commissioners also adopted a new slogan: "where freedom rings," which will replace the previous slogan "where you belong."

In a vote, commissioners also fired Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley, MBA, REHS, and dissolved the office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

"AG Dana Nessel is committed to defending the Open Meetings Act and recognizes the importance of ensuring that the people’s business allows residents to participate in their government and that local and county governments operate in accordance with the established law," a spokesperson for Nessel said in an earlier statement.

For some residents in the county, the Board's actions have created concern.

Residents Don and Mary Bockheim said they were concerned because of what they felt was the Board's unnecessary and unprecedented secrecy.

"We weren't told anything," Mary said. "We should have been told, or at least had a chance to voice our opposition or say, 'Yes, we think this is a good idea.' We got nothing."

