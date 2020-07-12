AG Nessel warns of COVID-19 scams

"Until a vaccine is approved for distribution by the FDA, if someone offers you a COVID-19 vaccine, DO NOT TAKE IT!”

LANSING, Mich. — In coordination with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Attorney General Danna Nessel issued a consumer alert to Michigan residents Monday warning them of COVID-19 related scams.

Nessel’s alert is a reminder to avoid false claims, products and services that promise to cure, treat or prevent COVID-19. Vaccines, treatments, test kits and clinical trials are all examples of what scammers may be offering.

“We are working with our state, federal and local partners in preparing for distribution of the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health.

“However, Michigan residents should keep in mind that a vaccine has not yet been approved, so they should be extremely wary of anyone who offers them a vaccine now. When the COVID-19 vaccine does become available it will be in limited quantities, and people should look to trusted resources for information such as their local health department or their doctor.”

“We all want this devastating virus to go away,” said Nessel, “but until a vaccine is approved for distribution by the FDA, if someone offers you a COVID-19 vaccine, DO NOT TAKE IT!”

To report fraud or make a consumer complaint, contact the AG’s connection to consumer protection online or call 517-335-7599.

