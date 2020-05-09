Alcohol a believed factor in fatal ORV crash Saturday morning

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A crash involving a single off-road vehicle left one dead Saturday morning in Calhoun County.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on O-Drive North near 27 Mile Road.

Upon arrival, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office found a 49-year-old Sheridan Township man with serious injuries to the head.

Police say efforts were made to revive the man, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, police say. The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

