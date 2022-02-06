Allegan police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Zander Canales drove away from his home in his father's cream-colored 2006 Chrysler 300. His family believes he may be in the Holland area.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage boy.

Zander Canales, 13, drove away from his family's home in Valley Township in his father's car. Zander was last heard from on Feb. 2, and his family believes he may be with friends in the Holland area.

The vehicle he drove is a cream-colored 2006 Chrysler 300. It has chrome details, an eagle on the front grill and a cross sticker in the trunk area. The license plate is "5MVP98".

Anyone with information on Zander's whereabouts is asked to contact the Allegan County Central Dispatch Center at 269-673-3899 or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

