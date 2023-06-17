Annual Muskegon Black Business Expo brings in thousands for small businesses

The expo, which happens every Juneteenth weekend, brought in around $970 for each participating business in 2022.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once a year, the Black Business Expo in Muskegon brings in thousands of dollars for minority business owners.

There were 86 business owners at the Vandyk Mortgage Convention Center Saturday afternoon.

Last year, the Black Business Expo brought together 82 businesses, with the retail booths bringing in almost $970 each.

Organizer Lashae Simmons II, who is also the founder of Black Wallstreet Muskegon, said the expo is huge for vendors to get exposure and a path on making life-long customers.

"Sustainability is key. Repeat customers, referrals is one way," said Simmons. "But being in a space where someone can come and see you, see you in action, experience your customer service, experience your product, then they want to continue on moving forward. So I don't think you can even put a number on it."

The Black Business Expo will return for its fourth year during Juneteenth Weekend in 2024.

