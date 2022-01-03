GRPD: Suspect fired multiple shots while robbing party store

Police say the clerk was not injured in the altercation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A suspect allegedly fired multiple shots while robbing a party store Sunday in Grand Rapids.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Quick Stop party store, located at 1115 Bridge Street NW.

While officers were responding to the store for an armed robbery, they were informed that the suspect had fired three shots at the clerk, who was chasing the suspect.

Police say the clerk was not injured in the altercation.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a mask. He was seen fleeing eastbound from the store. Police say his weapon was a handgun.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information can call GRPD at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

