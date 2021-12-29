Documents show Leonard Street apartment complex death ruled natural

Police say Theresa Menard, 67, died of natural causes at Leonard Street Terrace Apartments on Dec. 16, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A death investigation at a Leonard Street apartment complex is no longer suspicious, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say Theresa Menard, 67, died of natural causes at Leonard Street Terrace Apartments on Dec. 16, 2021.

Investigators initially believed the death was suspicious due to bruising on her body and the man who made the original 911 call changing his story.

A FOIA request filed by 13 ON YOUR SIDE found autopsy reports and that the case was closed.

The autopsy revealed that Menard had a severe tumor on her right lung, signs of pneumonia, and emphysema. Menards' death was then ruled natural after no signs of foul play had been found.