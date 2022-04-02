Michigan International Auto Show returns to Grand Rapids

The International Show is host to 20 manufacturers, all showing their latest models.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — On your mark. Get set. Go!

No, it's not a race, but the Michigan International Auto Show has returned to Grand Rapids at DeVos Place after being on pause for a year and half due to the pandemic. The event started on Thursday and will continue through the weekend.

People can sit inside cars, trucks, SUVs to get the full experience. Additionally, attendees can learn about latest trends and see eco-friendly vehicles as well.

Ford is showing off its all-electric F-150 truck at the event. The International Show is host to 20 manufacturers, all showing their latest models.

Click here for ticket information. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children aged 6 to 14. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free.

