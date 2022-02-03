QUILTS WANTED: Tulip Time Quilt Show accepting entries until April 1

Over 100 Michigan artists will have their handmade quilts featured this spring. Quilt entries will be accepted until Friday, April 1.

HOLLAND, Michigan — With the annual Tulip Time Quilt Show set to return this spring, event organizers are looking for quilters to enter for an opportunity to be featured.

Over 100 Michigan artisans will be featuring their handmade quilts in the 2022 Tulip Time Festival in Holland. The festival runs from Saturday, May 7 through Sunday, May 15.

While the quilt show is normally held at the Holland Area Arts Council, it will be moving to Beechwood Church in 2022. Organizers say this move will provide more parking for guests and artists, and will increase how many quilts can be displayed.

Any quilt completed within the last 10 years is eligible, and all entries will be entered for the viewer's choice awards. Voting on the quilts will take place throughout the show, with the winner announced on Saturday, May 14.

The quilt show will also include the annual quilt raffle. This April, the mystery quilt will be revealed, and tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the Tulip Time office, quilt show and the Apothecary Shop, where the quilt will be displayed.

Traditional, art, appliqued and pieced quilts will be accepted. Those interested in submitting a quilt can do so by clicking here. Submissions are open until Friday, April 1.

More information on this year's Tulip Time Festival can be found here.

