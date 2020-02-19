BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Everyone who gets their water from the City of Battle Creek is under a boil water advisory due to a significant leak on the 16-inch water main near Capital Avenue SW and Dickman Road, city officials said.

The advisory was issued for the entire city of Battle Creek, the city of Springfield and the townships of Bedford, Emmett, Leroy and Pennfield.

The break in the water main caused pressure to decrease to levels that could allow contamination to the entire water system.

"We believe there are few customers who have lost water service completely," said a statement from the city.

Crews responded immediately and shut off valves to control the leak, the city said. Staff will take samples to verify the water quality before lifting the boil water advisory.

►A Spanish version of the news release from the city can be read here.

What does a boil water advisory mean?

With the boil water advisory, the city of Battle Creek advises that residents do not drunk the water without boiling it first. This means bringing all water to a boil, letting it boil for a full minute, and letting it cool. Boiled water can be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

Bottled water can also be used.

The city of Battle Creek is working to get pressure restored as soon as possible. Staff will also be taking other precautions such as flushing and collecting samples from the area.

The sampling process takes a minimum of 24 hours.

