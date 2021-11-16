Pilot killed in Beaver Island plane crash identified; Fundraiser created to support family

According to the GoFundMe, pilot Bill Julian was from Traverse City, a former teacher and mentor to young aviators.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Bill Julian, the pilot who died following a plane crash on Beaver Island over the weekend.

Julian is survived by his wife Katie and daughter Betsy.

According to the GoFundMe and an obituary, Julian was from Traverse City, where he served as a teacher and mentor to young aviators.

"Our community has lost an invaluable asset. Bill girls, his wife Katie and Daughter Betsy are brilliant, strong, talented, and heartbroken. Help us shelter and nurture them as they grieve and rebalance their lives," the fundraiser says.

Julian was flying himself and four others on Saturday, Nov. 13, when the plane unexpectedly crashed on Beaver Island.

Three others were killed in the crash including Mike Perdue, Kate Leese and Adam Kendall. Perdue's 11-year-old daughter was the sole survivor in that crash.

The investigation is now in the hands of federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The GoFundMe for Julian's family can be found here.

