Whitmer, Gilchrist proclaim February as Black History Month in Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — Tuesday, Feb. 1 marks the first day of Black History Month throughout the country. To celebrate the contributions of Black Americans, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist have proclaimed February 2022 as Black History Month in Michigan.

"Black history is a story of progress against insurmountable odds,” Whitmer said. “Through seismic movements centered on values we all hold dear—justice, equality, dignity—Black Americans pulled our country forward.

“This month, and every month, we are reminded that we can bend the arc of history towards justice but only if we all step up. To do so requires all of us to show up and do our part to live our values, not just say them out loud. Together, we can build a more equitable and just Michigan."

During this month, Michiganders are encouraged to take time to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Black Americans. It is also a time to reflect on their sacrifices and bravery during their journey to justice.

“Black History Month is an opportunity to reflect and build upon the impact of Black Michiganders and Americans throughout history,” Gilchrist said. “It is a time to learn about the struggles, sacrifices, and courageous actions of Black Michiganders on whose shoulders we stand: the abolitionists, activists, and everyday people who stood up, fought for what is right, and overcame the odds to make today possible.

“This Black History Month, I encourage each Michigander to take time to reflect on Black history and the ways it shapes the unfinished experiment of America.”

