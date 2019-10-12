ALLENDALE, Mich — For 25 years, Bosch's Country View Nursery in Allendale has been a local favorite for buying Christmas trees. This year, someone decided to be a Grinch and decapitate more than a dozen Firs, essentially destroying them.

The trees take six to 10 years to grow, depending on the height.

"That's just sad to see that," Bosch's Country View Nursery owner Brian Bosch said. "We plant about 5,000 a year."

All different types of Christmas trees line the family owned farm.

"We probably have about 30,000 on the farm," Bosch said.

The ones destroyed were planted five years ago.

"It looks like somebody deliberately cut the trees in half," Bosch said.

He thinks it happened sometime within the last 10 days.

"Somebody had a bad day I'm assuming," Bosch said. "Right here where we're standing, it looks like a dozen or so were cut in half, but we haven't walked the whole farm."

They were about four to six feet tall, but now they've been chopped down to roughly three feet.

"I don't know why somebody would do that, to do harm like that," Bosch said.

It's unlikely anyone will buy these this year.

"It's going to set the tree back. It may recover; it may take a couple of more years longer to get that tree to a nice full tree again," Bosch said.

If the tree doesn't recover, Bosch said they'll use the greens for garland or wreaths.

"It's just a shame. It takes a long time to grow a tree," Bosch said.

The news was posted on the farm's Facebook page, the caption reading 'God keeps the books.'

Boschs Choose & Cut Tree Farm It is with frustration and sadness that I feel the need to post this... picture. While cleaning and managing our farm after busy weekends, one of our employee's came upon this scene.

"I just hope whoever has done this that yeah, that they can deal with this, it's just sad that they do this," Bosch said.

