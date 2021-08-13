Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park adds pair of Rhinos

Two White Rhinoceroses are now calling West Michigan home at the private zoo.

ALTO, Michigan — After more than a year of waiting, staff at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park announced have welcomed a pair of Rhinos to their new home in West Michigan.

The zoo said the North Wing of the park will host two the White Rhinoceroses in a new state-of-the-art enclosure near the Giraffe Barn.

You can visit the Rhinos during regular park hours.

The park announced the long awaited arrival on their Facebook page Friday.

Our new wing is now open! Featuring White Rhinos, Small Clawed Otters, the Bat Cave, a new playground and more! The... Posted by Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park on Friday, August 13, 2021

