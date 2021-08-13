Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park adds pair of Rhinos

ALTO, Michigan — After more than a year of waiting, staff at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park announced have welcomed a pair of Rhinos to their new home in West Michigan.
The zoo said the North Wing of the park will host two the White Rhinoceroses in a new state-of-the-art enclosure near the Giraffe Barn.
You can visit the Rhinos during regular park hours.
The park announced the long awaited arrival on their Facebook page Friday.
