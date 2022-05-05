Vigil planned for Noah Jordan, toddler whose body was recovered from creek

The vigil will take place for Noah Jordan, age 2, in Cutler Park in Cutlerville on Saturday for all who would like to attend.

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — Noah Jordan, age 2, went missing from his home in Cutlerville on Sunday, May 1 around 11:05 a.m.

Nearly 24-hours later, Noah's body was found about a mile from his home in Buck Creek near the Cutler Estates neighborhood.

The creek was close to the boy's home, which authorities said they were concerned about during their search.

Sgt. Eric Brunner with Kent County Sheriff's Office called the situation "just a very tragic event."

Noah's funeral will be held at the Cook Funeral Home in Grandville. The service is private for family and friends.

In the obituary for Noah, he is described as being "fascinated by all things, especially how things worked. He loved spinning wheels and playing with all of his cars and trucks. Noah’s favorite food was chicken nuggets and French fries. He loved watching his favorite show, Super Wings!, playing on his tablet, and doing puzzles with his parents. He loved soft blankets and especially Mom’s pillow. Noah was an all-around happy boy, full of energy, life, and love."

A public candlelight vigil will be held at Cutler Park in Cutlerville, MI at dusk Saturday, May 7, 2022 for all who would like to attend.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to assist with final expenses.

A previous vigil was held on Monday by community members to mourn the loss of Noah.

