KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Walker Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house before 2 a.m. Saturday. It happened at the corner of Harding Street NW and Gaynor Avenue NW.

According to Sergeant Joel Bartels, only the driver was hurt in the crash. That person has minor injuries.

Walker Police are investigating to see if alcohol played a role in the crash.

Crews investigate a car that crashed into a Kent County home.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Staff

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

RELATED: Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship open to Michigan students

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.