Car crashes into restaurant in Holland

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's responded to Beechwood Inn Restaurant around 8 p.m. on Friday to reports of a car that had crashed into the building.

Investigation on scene showed a 33-year-old female from Grand Rapids had some type of medical issue which caused her to leave the road and strike the building.

The driver was transported to Holland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one at the restaurant was injured.

The Holland Township Fire and Rescue assisted with structural support while the vehicle was removed from the building.

