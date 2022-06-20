GRPD shares tips to protect your vehicles as car thefts rise

Police say Kia and Hyundai models are being targeted more than others.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Combined Auto Theft Team, a part of the Grand Rapids Police Department, released tips to help residents keep their vehicles from being stolen.

This comes after a string of vehicle thefts, particularly involving Kia or Hyundai models. Police say the cars involved in these thefts are often used in serious crimes and abandoned.

About a month ago, police in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and other Kent County cities reported an increase in these thefts, with 2012 to 2022 Kia Sportage and Optima vehicles being targeted more than other models.

After getting into the car with or without force, thieves dismantle the steering column and override the ignition system by force and then drive away.

The Combined Auto Theft Team says you should do the following to help protect yourself against theft:

Park in well-lit areas near buildings and/or cameras

Park in a garage if possible

Always remove valuables from your vehicle

Always lock your vehicle

Activate the alarm system on your vehicle

Use a locking mechanism on your vehicle (column collars, steering wheel locks or brake locks)

If you have home surveillance cameras, park in the camera view if possible

If you see something, say something — report all suspicious activity

The thefts tend to occur between 1 and 4 a.m., according to police.

Police say the people involved in these thefts can be dangerous, and you should not attempt to confront or interact with them.

If you see suspicious activity happening, call 911. To report suspicious activity or crimes after they happen, contact your local law enforcement. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

