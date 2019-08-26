GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Catholic high school and church in Grand Rapids is closed for the day due to a power outage.

Catholic Central High School will be dismissing students at 11:15 a.m. Monday morning due to a power outage in the area. The Diocese of Grand Rapids, located at 3600 Division Avenue S, is also closed for the day.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, the area around the school and church is impacted by an outage -- putting about 133 businesses and residents without power.

The cause is not yet determined. It was first reported around 9:30 a.m.

Catholic Central is dismissing students early for a power outage Monday, August 26.

Consumers Energy Outage Map

