BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek, Springfield and some neighboring townships are under a boil water advisory Tuesday.

All Battle Creek water customers are asked to boil their water before drinking it until further notice.

The problem stems from an incident with a large transmission line near the Verona Pump Station.

The advisory also includes the City of Springfield and the areas of Bedford, Emmett, Leroy and Pennfield Townships that get their water from Battle Creek.

The damage at the pumping station has caused the water pressure to drop, which could allow contamination to enter the water system.

There is no timeline for when the issue will be fixed at this point.

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.