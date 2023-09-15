US Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater

David Split was reported missing Tuesday night when his boat was seen near Grand Haven. Search crews found his boat about 32 miles west of Grand Haven on Wednesday.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After searching more than 6,500 square miles over the past three days, the US Coast Guard is calling off the search for a missing fisherman in Lake Michigan.

The USCG said 61-year-old David Split was reported missing in Lake Michigan Tuesday night. Split was last seen near Grand Haven, but the last ping on his cell phone was near Holland.

A helicopter crew from the US Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City located the missing fishing boat unoccupied Wednesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said they've suspended their search pending any further developments.

Split was reported missing Tuesday around 7 p.m. when he was overdue from a fishing trip from that morning.

The Coast Guard called in help from Air Stations Traverse City and Elizabeth City, stations in Grand Haven, St. Joseph, Michigan City, Milwaukee and Kenosha.

A handful of area law enforcement also helped out in the search for Split.

If you have information that could help find him, you're asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan command center at 414-747-7182.

