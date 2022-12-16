GRPS community remembering beloved middle school coach

Mason coached volleyball, track and both boys and girls basketball teams for more than 10 years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City High Middle School as well as the entire Grand Rapids Public School community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach.

Bathian Mason passed on December 7, 2022, from a medical episode, according to the schools principle. Organizers of a Go Fund Me for Mason's family say he battled epilepsy his whole life.

"He fought the condition with the most amazing grace, bravery and strength," the Go Fund Me page reads. "He lived each day with positivity and determination, not to let epilepsy keep him from doing the things he loved most."

Mason, usually referred to as Coach Mason, led the school community by coaching students year-round. He coached volleyball, track and both boys and girls basketball teams for more than 10 years.

“He was always there doing it for the right reasons — promoting GRPS, promoting middle school athletics,” GRPS Middle School Athletics Coordinator Brodie Larson said. “He had that desire and passion to help the student-athletes be better at their sport…The kids loved him.”

City High Middle School says they have support staff in place to help students grieve. The school is still looking for ways to to come together and pay tribute to Coach Mason.

