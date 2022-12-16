x
Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first-ever location in Muskegon on Monday, Dec. 19.
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2016, file photo, shows a sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square. Workers at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Lansing, Mich., voted overwhelmingly on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, making it the first of the restaurant chain’s 3,000 locations to organize. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location.

The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19.

The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week beginning Monday.

The first five people in line at the grand opening will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise and customers can also enjoy free chips and guacamole after their first purchase if they sign up for Chipotle Rewards.

The location will have a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up their digital orders without entering the restaurant. The restaurant will have a normal dine-in option as well.

The restaurant is also still hiring staff at the Muskegon location. If you are interested, you can apply at Chipotle.com/Careers.

