'One-stop-shop' community resource fair coming to Muskegon's library

Organizers said the Oct. 21 event would feature a wide range of services from pet care to housing.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A community resource fair aims to connect those who live in the Muskegon area with a variety of local businesses, organizations and agencies.

Muskegon's Hackley Public Library will host the event, which it called a 'one-stop-shop' on Friday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following list is a representative sample of the services expected to be on hand:

Healthcare / Dental Care Information

Mental Health

Housing / Support Info

Food / Household Expenses

Pet Care

Education

Job Searching / Employment

Senior Services

Miscellaneous

"You don't have to worry about driving around to all these different businesses or organizations, you can find the general information and then kind of go from there," Hackley's Mallory Metzger noted.

"We are really hoping that this resource fair can prove to be a benefit to everyone, regardless of where they're at in their life. There's something for everyone at this resource fair," she said.

The fair will also feature refreshments, giveaways and story time for children in attendance.

The library said it hoped to make it an annual event.

For more details, visit the Hackley Public Library website.

