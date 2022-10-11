'One-stop-shop' community resource fair coming to Muskegon's library

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A community resource fair aims to connect those who live in the Muskegon area with a variety of local businesses, organizations and agencies.
Muskegon's Hackley Public Library will host the event, which it called a 'one-stop-shop' on Friday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The following list is a representative sample of the services expected to be on hand:
- Healthcare / Dental Care Information
- Mental Health
- Housing / Support Info
- Food / Household Expenses
- Pet Care
- Education
- Job Searching / Employment
- Senior Services
- Miscellaneous
"You don't have to worry about driving around to all these different businesses or organizations, you can find the general information and then kind of go from there," Hackley's Mallory Metzger noted.
"We are really hoping that this resource fair can prove to be a benefit to everyone, regardless of where they're at in their life. There's something for everyone at this resource fair," she said.
The fair will also feature refreshments, giveaways and story time for children in attendance.
The library said it hoped to make it an annual event.
For more details, visit the Hackley Public Library website.
