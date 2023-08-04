Consumers Energy no longer accepting autopay through credit, debit cards beginning Oct. 1

If you want to continue paying with an autopay option, your payment information will need to be updated with a checking or savings account.

MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy announced this week that payments made through credit or debit cards on autopay will no longer be accepted beginning Oct. 1.

If you use autopay with a credit or debit card, your enrollment will end in about two months. If you want to continue using autopay, you'll need to change your payment information to a checking or savings account.

Consumers Energy spokesperson Joshua Paciorek said the decision to end autopay for credit and debit cards was made in part to save customers money:

"From the grocery store to online checkout, costs are rising. The same is true for card processing fees. To do our part and keep energy costs fair, and to comply with changes to credit card company policies, we can no longer accept credit or debit card payments through auto-pay starting Oct. 1, 2023. We ask customers to please update their payment method to a checking or savings account soon, and we appreciate their understanding."

It is still unclear if credit and debit cards will be accepted for payment if they are used manually.

