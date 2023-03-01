Consumers Energy expects almost all outages to be resolved Wednesday

More than 600 Consumers Energy crews continue to work to restore power across Michigan following two impactful ice storms in the span of one week.

Example video title will go here for this video

MICHIGAN, USA — More than 600 Consumers Energy crews continue to work to restore power across Michigan following two impactful storms in the span of one week.

Consumers Energy says they are hopeful they'll be able to get the lights back on for almost all customers by the end of day Wednesday.

Crews have been able to restore power to 92% of the 403,000 customers who saw their lights knocked out. They are also thanking their customers for their continued patience during this process.

“To our customers who are frustrated waiting days for the lights to turn back on across Michigan, we share your frustration, and we thank you for your understanding,” said Amanda Wagenschutz, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for the event.

Help from as far away as Kentucky and Virginia was called in and spread out from southern to northern Michigan in order to restore power as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We know extended outages affect our customers’ well-being,” said Wagenschutz. “We deeply apologize and are determined to safely finish the job as quickly as possible. As our restoration work winds down, I would like to remind the public to slow down and go around our crews working in roadways.”

Residents should always stay at least 25 feet away from a downed wire or anything touching a downed wire for their safety. You can report one by calling 911 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Consumers Energy reminds residents of the following safety tips:

Be careful while crews continue to work along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1, a free statewide service, if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in their community, including warming centers.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.