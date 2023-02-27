Wintry mix causes wires, trees to fall across Kent County

First responders in Kent County are dealing with reports of power lines down throughout the county. You're asked to be extra cautious out on the slippery roads.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County dispatchers are fielding multiple calls concerning downed power lines, trees and branches Monday afternoon.

West Michigan is bracing for heavy rain, snow and ice, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meteorology team says.

This comes after an ice storm last week that knocked out power for thousands.

In Walker, the fire department responded to some power lines down at a business along Cummings south of Lake Michigan Drive.

⚠️ We have some power lines down along Cummings south of Lake Michigan Dr. for approximately a quarter mile. Please avoid the area for now. Posted by Walker Fire Department on Monday, February 27, 2023

Kent County's incident map shows first responders tending to wires down throughout the county.

The freezing rain is clinging to trees and power lines, causing some to fall.

If you have to be out on the roads, you're asked to be alert and take it slow. Stay away from downed powerlines.

If you see a power line down, here are some steps you need to take according to Consumers Energy:

Be alert to crews working along the roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1 if looking for help connecting to resources offering assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

To report an outage and check the status of the outage, click here.

