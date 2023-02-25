Consumers Energy hosting community events to thank customers

The company says the majority of affected customers will have power restored by Sunday, remaining customers will have power restored on Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers energy will be hosting community events to thank customers for their patience while crews work to restore power following the ice storm that hit West Michigan Wednesday into early Thursday.

On Saturday February 25th, the company will be handing out free meals at the Grand River Brewery at Manchester Market in Manchester, Michigan from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On Sunday February 26th, meals will be handed out on Gene Davis and Sons Banquet Center in Jackson from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"This storm was one of the worst ice storms in recent memory, resulting in widespread damage and more than 11,000 downed wires, While our crews have been working 24/7 to clean up after the storm and restore power to all our customers, we know power outages can be frustrating," said Norm Kapala, one of Consumer's Energy officers in charge of the event.

"These events are just a small token of our appreciation for our customers' patience and understanding as we continue our efforts," Kapala also said.

As of Saturday morning, over 500 crews and other line workers from neighboring states have restored power to over 120,000 customers. The company says most customers will have power restored on Sunday, with the remaining customers' power restored on Monday.

If you need help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community call 211. And you can sign up for outage alerts and restoration times on consumers' website.

