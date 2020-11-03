COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 14.

Friends and family will gather at the Coopersville VFW Post, located 511 68th Ave. N, at at 3 p.m. for the open house event. It will end at 6 p.m.

Klompstra,18, was reported missing in January. A body was pulled from the Grand River Saturday and an autopsy identified him as Klompstra.

Klompstra was last seen in the early hours of Jan. 1 at a New Year's Eve party in Coopersville near the Grand River. He left the party around 2 a.m.

Police said the cause of death appears to be drowning and no foul play is suspected at this time.

During the search for Klompstra, several Coopersville business showed their support to his family by donating a portion of thier sales.

Community members have also raised more than $3,000 through a GoFundMe for the family.

Klompstra was a graduate of Coopersville High School Class of 2019 and worked at Gull Lake Marina in Coopersville. You can read his full obituary here.

