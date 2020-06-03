GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the country continues to monitor the spread of Co-Vid 19, some elections officials are taking extra steps to address concerns.

That's the case here in West Michigan -- as voters prepare to head to the polls on Tuesday.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said her office is in contact with the county health department and encourages precincts to implemented precautions from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Lyons said her top priority is ensuring that people aren't deterred from voting.

"We're very fortunate here in Michigan and Kent County not to have confirmed cases of the coronavirus here," Lyons said. "And so what we're focused on is less the spread of it here, and more making sure that people don't let fear of the coronavirus drive their decision not to go to the polls."

The CDC says cleaning and disinfecting is the best measure for preventing COVID-19 -- and other viral, respiratory illnesses -- in election polling locations.

Among the preventive actions the CDC says polling workers can take is cleaning and disinfecting voting electronics -- and other frequently touched surfaces -- routinely.

The agency also suggests practicing "hand hygiene" frequently -- ensuring bathrooms at polling stations are supplied adequately, and providing an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

If voters are still worried about visiting polling places, Michigan allows no-reason absentee voting, which means you can request an absentee ballot and vote before election day.

RELATED: Absentee ballots now available for March presidential primary election

An absentee ballot needs to be requested no later than 5 p.m. Friday, March 6 if you want it mailed to you. You can also get one up until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 9 in person.

RELATED VIDEO:

More COVID-19 News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.