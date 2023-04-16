You may want to cover your spring plants Sunday night

Temperatures are expected to dip around freezing and snow is likely on Monday, the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weather Team says.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Did anyone order a taste of winter this spring?

It may be a good idea to cover up your more sensitive outdoor plants.

Any annuals you may have planted during the warm April weather should be covered overnight as the near-freezing temperatures blow in.

You can use blankets, sheets and even burlap to cover the plants, as they all work to trap the heat.

Experts say to avoid using plastic if possible, because it can actually cause more damage to the plants.

The best bet? Bring any potted plants inside if they're susceptible to frost.

Keep track of the weather on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE forecast page here.

